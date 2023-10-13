Bobby Lee Blackmore

Published 9:28 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Memorial services for Bobby Lee Blackmore are to be held on Friday, Oct. 13, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Charlie Blackmore officiating.

Bobby Lee Blackmore passed away on Monday, Oct. 9 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 67.

He had worked as a self-employed carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Smith and his mother Bertha Lee Russell.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

He is survived by his wife Darline Blackmore of Vicksburg his sons Bobby Blackmore, Koury Moore and Bobby Moore all of Vicksburg, his daughters Latoya Caston, Nicole Blackmore, and Crystal Caston all of Vicksburg, and Timika Lee of Biloxi, his sisters Trudy James of Vicksburg, and Debra Blackmore of Carson City, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

More Obits

Halvern William Young

Wesley Curtis “Bad Boy” Brown Sr.

Kenneth Leroy Ragan

Darryon D. Morris-Cohen

Print Article