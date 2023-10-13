Bobby Lee Blackmore Published 9:28 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Memorial services for Bobby Lee Blackmore are to be held on Friday, Oct. 13, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Charlie Blackmore officiating.

Bobby Lee Blackmore passed away on Monday, Oct. 9 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 67.

He had worked as a self-employed carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Smith and his mother Bertha Lee Russell.

He is survived by his wife Darline Blackmore of Vicksburg his sons Bobby Blackmore, Koury Moore and Bobby Moore all of Vicksburg, his daughters Latoya Caston, Nicole Blackmore, and Crystal Caston all of Vicksburg, and Timika Lee of Biloxi, his sisters Trudy James of Vicksburg, and Debra Blackmore of Carson City, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.