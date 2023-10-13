MACCC Football Roundup: Co-Lin upsets No. 4 Gulf Coast; Hinds, Holmes and East Central get walk-off wins Published 2:47 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

PERKINSTON — Copiah-Lincoln authored the biggest upset of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference football season so far.

DeVon Tott threw two touchdown passes, and Johnnie Daniels ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as Co-Lin stunned No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast 28-23 on Thursday.

Co-Lin (5-1, 2-1 MACCC South) scored 21 straight points, then held off a furious comeback bid by Gulf Coast (5-1, 2-1).

Gulf Coast scored twice in the fourth quarter, on a 70-yard run by Trey Hall and a 65-yard interception return by Kevin Larkins, to cut an 18-point deficit to five with 6:08 remaining. Its defense then forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, but the Bulldogs’ final possession ended on downs at the Co-Lin 13-yard line.

Hall, a former Warren Central star, had the biggest game of his freshman season at Gulf Coast. He also had a 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and finished with 213 yards on 20 carries.

“Trey Hall is a great player, a home-run hitter,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “He’s explosive. He’s getting better and better and better. It’s not a surprise because we’ve seen it over and over in practice. We’re going to need him going down the stretch.”

Another Warren Central alum, Brandon Gilliam, was 4-for-4 on PATs for Co-Lin. He also punted six times for an average of 38.2 yards.

Hinds 34, Southwest Mississippi 28

Hinds Community College keeps living on the edge and living to tell about it.

Roman Mula scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime, and the Eagles (3-3, 3-1 MACCC South) picked up a big division win against Southwest Mississippi (1-5, 0-4).

It was the second time in three games that Hinds has won in overtime. It blew a 28-7 lead in this one before winning.

Southwest Mississippi scored the tying touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Quez Goss to Leslie Jefferson with 16 seconds remaining to tie it at 28. The Bears missed a field goal on their overtime possession, and then Hinds won it on Mula’s touchdown when it had the ball.

Hinds finished with 260 rushing yards as a team. Mula had 30, and was 7-of-11 passing for 85 yards. Jayden Reed rushed 29 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, and JaMarian Johnson had 20 attempts for 89 yards and two TDs.

Ameer Jefferson had 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Southwest Mississippi. Defensive back Nicholas Mickey, a former Vicksburg High standout, had three total tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Holmes 26, Itawamba 24

Freshman kicker Jalen Ballard made four field goals, including the game winner from 39 yards as time expired, to give Holmes Community College (4-2, 2-2 MACCC North) a win over Itawamba Community College (1-5, 1-3).

Ballard also made field goals of 45, 44 and 39 yards.

East Central 28, Northeast Mississippi 21, OT

Chris Tucker threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Howard in overtime to give East Central Community College (3-3) a win over Northeast Mississippi (5-1).

Tucker also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Devontae Causey with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter to tie it at 21-all. Tucker completed 30 of 44 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Causey had 177 total yards — 94 rushing and 83 receiving on six catches — and a touchdown.

Antonio Kennedy rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns for Northeast Mississippi, which took its first loss of the season.

East Central defensive lineman Damarcus Jones, a Warren Central alum, had one solo tackle.

Northwest Mississippi 31, Mississippi Delta 13

Xavier Davis rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and Keshawn Davila had a 25-yard interception return touchdown to lead Northwest Mississippi (4-2, 2-1 MACCC North) past Mississippi Delta (1-5, 1-3).

Troy Griffin threw two touchdown passes for Mississippi Delta, but was only 11-for-30 for 143 yards and two interceptions. The Trojans lost to Northwest for the 11th consecutive time, and have lost 21 of 23 games in the series since 2002.

Jones College 29, Pearl River 15

Trent Davis rushed for a career-high 148 yards to help No. 7 Jones College (5-1, 4-0 MACCC South) defeat Pearl River (0-6, 0-3) for the seventh consecutive time.

Bart Edmiston Jr. kicked two field goals, from 41 and 43 yards, for Jones. Omar Johnson had a 9-yard TD run and Zechariah Parodi a 2-yard run. Jones’ defense registered four sacks and two takeaways.

Pearl River scored on a 65-yard fumble return by Quandarius Keyes and a safety. Kayvon Barnes also had a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter and finished with 64 rushing yards on 14 carries.

East Mississippi 56, Coahoma 0

Ty Keyes threw three touchdown passes, including two to Cam Wright, and Jaylan Jennings ran for 93 yards and two TDs as East Mississippi (4-2, 3-0 MACCC North) blasted Coahoma Community College (1-5, 0-4).

Bakari McCall returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown to lead a stifling defensive effort by East Mississippi. The Lions held Coahoma to 106 total yards, and had three sacks and two interceptions.