Old Post Files: Oct. 13, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Marcus Wachenheim went to Louisiana and Texas to visit relatives. • Bertie Roesch entertained friends with cards.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mayor J.C. Hamilton returned from Chicago. • A local group returned from the Baptist Association Convention in Brownsville.

80 Years Ago: 1943

E.S. Jackson opened a feed store. • Hiram Bolton left for Camp Perry, Va., for service with the Seabees.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Harry Hammett was seriously ill at Mercy Hospital. • Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Stepan celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. E.E. Warwick returned from New Orleans. • Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Hennessey and their daughter visited from New Orleans.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Michael L. Cappaert was elected to the board of First National Bank of Vicksburg. • Vicksburg beat Jackson Hill 47-0 in football.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Raymond W. “Ray” Sauer died. • The Valley honored Mrs. Beaulah B. Lockett for 50 years of service.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Fay Wilkinson of Vicksburg was named assistant dean of Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren County Branch.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Bob Ward led a ghost tour of downtown Vicksburg. • The Vicksburg Gators won a playoff berth with a 31-0 victory over Greenville in football.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and the Board of Aldermen celebrated their first 100 days in office. • Lesley Silver won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.