Warren County Land Records: Oct. 2 to Oct. 9 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

Warranty Deeds:

*Aaron Rayburn Enterprises, LLC to Pedro Garcia, Part of Section 12 C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas C. Alexander to Kierra Alexandra Wells, Lot 8, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

*James T. Matthews Jr. and Deborah Matthews to Albert Barnes III, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Angela S. Burnham to Rhonda P. Graham and Lisa B. Watson, Part of SW/4 of NW/4, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Betty M. Ditto to Richardson Road and Land LLC, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kane J. Ditto Jr. to Betty M. Ditto, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*State Street Group LLC to Kane J. Ditto Jr., Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Fountain Properties Highway SOW to JRJ Development LLC, Patrick Malouf LLC, and Tim Port LLC, Part of Lot 5 & 6 Barefield Plantation S1/2 of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Part of Lots 5 & 6 Barefield Plantation, S1.2 of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Fountain Real Estate LP to JRJ Development LLC, Patrick Malouf LLC, and Tim Porter LLC, Part of 13 N/2, V&M Subdivision.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Johnny G. and Joan B. Sanders Revocable Trust, Part of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Rebecca Mack (Jones) to Kenneth Wade Gilliland Jr., Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4East.

*Rhonda P. Graham and Lisa B. Watson to Rhonda P. Graham and Lisa B. Watson, Part SW/4 of NW/4 Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Meghan Nicole Hedrick to Ryan Daniel Reves and Mackenzie Snuggs Reves, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Harold Wade West and Martha Underwood West to Haley Breann Land and Holden James Honigfort, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Catherine Trinity McCardle to James Anthony Jones, Lot 23, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Joni Karla Langdon to Aaron Sawyer Purdom and Rachel Nicole Longmire, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Le’River Ranch LLC to Mo & Jo LLC, Part of Sections 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Sarkar Corporation, Amratlal G. Patel and Godavrivben A. Patel to Vicksburg Hospitality LP, Lot 2, Jetts Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:

*Mo & Jo LLC to Bank of Montgomery, Part of Sections 9,10,11,13, 14 Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Kenneth Wade Gilliland Jr. to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Aaron Sawyer Purdom and Rachel Nicole Longmire to Fidelity Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*JRJ Development LLC, Patrick Malouf LLC, and Tim Porter LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 13/2 V&M Subdivision.

*Jonathan E. Ross and Jennifer J. Ross to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Section 29 and 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Part of Sections 19 and 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*JRJ Development LLC, Tim Porter LLC, Patrick Malouf LLC to Guaranty Bank, Lots 5 and 6, John Barefield Subdivision.

*Haley Breann Land and Holden James Honigfort to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Angie R. Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Westover Drive Subdivision.

*James Anthony Jones to Pentagon Federal Credit Lot 23, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Mary K. Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 85, Openwood Plantation #1 Subdivision.

*Kierra Alexander Wells to Origin Bank, Lot 8, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

*Justin C. Parks and Laura Lynn Parks to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 7C, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 8C, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Justin Cody Parks and Laura Lynn Parks to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Wayne Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Prospect Place Subdivision.

Email newsletter signup

Marriage License:

*Malcolm Merrill, 55 of Vicksburg, to Marketta Keyshawn Knight, 45 of Rolling Fork.

*Jason E. Crawford, 45 of Raymond, to Holly M. Worthen, 41 of Raymond.

*Jacob Michael, 24 of Vicksburg, to Rebecca Lauren Boyd, 24 of Vicksburg.