FRAZIER: Extending love to Vicksburg’s Jewish community amid terror

Published 4:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Historical fiction is one of my go-to reading genres. I enjoy this type of writing because, for me intertwining the two helps bring to life sometimes complicated information.

For instance, learning about the Communist Bolshevik Party was much more intriguing and understandable in Amor Towles’ “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

I would have to say, however, that the bulk of historical fiction novels I have read are about people who were caught up in the invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany — be it American characters who served as spies or Jewish people who endured Hitler’s atrocities.

The latter especially became more meaningful to me after getting to know, interviewing and writing stories about the Jewish people who came to settle in Vicksburg. Their stories and history are incredible.

Therefore, I thought it apropos that I reach out to those locals to gain their perspective on the current situation: the attack on Israel by Hamas.

They declined to respond. This made me sad, not because I wasn’t going to be able to write a story, but because of the reason they refused my offer — a reason that had never crossed my mind.

Antisemitism is alive and breathing and it has become increasingly evident, especially in the past couple of days as we witness on television the American pro-Hamas rallies, and even the response from some of our leaders in Congress. But as a non-Jew, I failed to understand the breadth and depth of sadness, disparity and fear that my friends here in Vicksburg are experiencing.

This hurts my heart.

The Jewish community in Vicksburg has been such an integral part of our history, from the shopkeepers to the bankers to the community leaders, most of whom came here because they had to flee their homeland for safety. In 1933, the reign of terror and extermination of the Jewish people began when Adolf Hitler was appointed Chancellor of Germany, and by the end of 1945, 6 million Jews had been killed.

Ninety years later, this reign of terror has been resurrected, only it is Hamas that has become the evil one. One week ago, this Palestinian militant group attacked civilians by surprise at a music festival in Israel, killing and capturing more than 1,000 people, including Americans.

The reports that have come in on these attacks have been beyond gut-wrenching. I feel we must all be vigilant and stand in solidarity while also offering support and safety to those in our Jewish community.

Vicksburg would not be who and where we are today without our Jewish friends. They are a beautiful thread woven into our heritage.

