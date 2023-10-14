Massey sets three school records as PCA gets win No. 10 Published 12:38 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

The performance John Wyatt Massey and the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles put on Friday night was pure perfec-ten.

Massey set PCA’s school records for passing touchdowns in a game, season and career, and the Eagles set one for points in a season as they hammered Wilkinson County Christian 58-8 on Friday.

PCA improved to 10-0 heading into next week’s regular-season finale at Prairie View Academy. It is only the fourth 10-win season in school history, and the first since 2008.

“Ten-win season, I think there’s only been three ever here in history. Getting to that mark is definitely a great accomplishment for this group,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “And then just keeping the goals intact that they have for themselves — taking it one game at a time, handling each opponent as they come, and setting themselves up to continue to work toward the goal they have set.”

Massey completed 8 of 11 passes for 207 yards and six touchdowns. His touchdown total tied a Warren County single-game record. He now has 31 touchdowns this season and 43 for his career, which are school records.

Hayden Hales set the school’s season record with 28 touchdowns in 2006, and Jonah Masterson had the career mark with 41 from 2010-13.

“He’s obviously had a big year for the single-season record, but the consistency over the course of the last two years and the development he’s had and the work he’s put in, I think that’s a great accomplishment,” Purvis said. “Obviously well-deserved for a guy who has worked for that. He put himself in a position to do that.”

Massey is only the third Warren County quarterback to ever throw six touchdown passes in a game. He joined Temple’s William Wooley, who did it in 1970, and Vicksburg’s Cameron Cooksey who did it twice in 2011.

Massey got his sixth touchdown on a broken play on the final play of the game.

“It was supposed to be a handoff to Jase (Jung) and we got crossed up, and John Wyatt threw one up to Ty (Mack). It was not a designed pass, but that’s how it resulted,” Purvis said.

Thomas Azlin caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 76 yards. He now has 15 touchdown receptions this season, which ties the school record set by Cole Smith in 2006.

Ty Mack caught two passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns, and Taylor Labarre and Noah Porter caught one TD pass each.

Labarre also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, and Gavin Pugh had a pick-6 as well.

Hunter Simms finished with a team-high 15 tackles on defense, and Conley Johnston had 11 tackles and one fumble recovery.

PCA also set another school record for points in a season. The 2008 team scored 462 in 14 games, and the 2023 Eagles now have 505 in 10 games and at least two more remaining.