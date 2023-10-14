Old Post Files: Oct. 14, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Alfred A. Adler died. • Floyd Hinston won a prize for the best 10 ears of corn at the state fair.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Morrison and children motored to Corinth. • Mrs. S.S. Hudson returned from North Carolina.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. W.S. Smith of Memphis was here visiting Mr. and Mrs. Julius Buchannan. • A son was born to Corp. and Mrs. Frank Wilson.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Arthur F. Dean died. • Dr. and Mrs. Preaston Herring were visiting Ocala, Fla.

60 Years Ago: 1963

John E. Ellis opened a law office in the First National Bank Building. • George Lane retired after 52 years with the Illinois Central Railroad.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Hazel Ewell was named first place winner in the 4 H food and nutrition junior record achievement contest.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Three members of Claiborne County School Board were advised to plead the Fifth Amendment in a recall election hearing.

30 Years Ago: 1993

A car hit a school bus in a chain reaction crash on Warrenton Road and U.S. 61. • The U.S. Navy band played at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

20 Years Ago: 2003

California native, Colleen Small, planned to buy Cedar Grove Mansion. • Dan Fordice and John Paris flew a Mississippi flag to the Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina.

10 Years Ago: 2013

A Zumbathon fundraiser was held to raise cancer awareness. • Viking Football was in recovery mode after a loss to Madison Central.