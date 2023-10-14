Peni Center hosts soft opening; will serve domestic violence victims in Vicksburg
Published 1:51 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023
Chief Penny Jones speaks at the soft opening of the Peni Center on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)
The Rev. Linda Sweezer-Rowster shared her work with the Peni Center at the soft opening of the Peni Center on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)
Daniel Jennings unveiled the Peni House at the soft opening of the Peni Center on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)
Haven House Director Dr. Christine Bridges spoke about her organization’s goals at the soft opening of the Peni Center on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)
Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter shared her hopes and goals for helping victims of domestic violence at the soft opening of the Peni Center on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)
The Peni Center, a project led by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, hosted a soft opening on Saturday.
Located at 1814 Sky Farm Ave. in the former Walter’s convenience store building, the center will serve victims of domestic violence by providing resources and working in partnership with other local organizations including Haven House Family Shelter and the Vicksburg Municipal Court.
Also unveiled in a surprise announcement was a tiny home, the Peni House, which was constructed by Daniel Jennings and donated to the center. The tiny house will serve as temporary housing for victims of domestic violence.