Peni Center hosts soft opening; will serve domestic violence victims in Vicksburg

Published 1:51 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Peni Center, a project led by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, hosted a soft opening on Saturday.

Located at 1814 Sky Farm Ave. in the former Walter’s convenience store building, the center will serve victims of domestic violence by providing resources and working in partnership with other local organizations including Haven House Family Shelter and the Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Also unveiled in a surprise announcement was a tiny home, the Peni House, which was constructed by Daniel Jennings and donated to the center. The tiny house will serve as temporary housing for victims of domestic violence.

