Photo Gallery: 35th annual Over the River Run

Published 1:04 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

A Vicksburg tradition celebrated a milestone anniversary Saturday morning, as nearly 200 people participated in the 35th annual Over the River Run.

The 5-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge has been one of Vicksburg’s signature fall events since the late 1980s. The course takes runners and walkers over the bridge and Mississippi River, into Delta, Louisiana, and back.

Caleb Hammons won the overall 5-mile run championship for the fourth time, with a winning mark of 28 minutes, 59 seconds.

Allie Free, a 13-year-old from Cleveland, won the women’s championship in 36:39.

In the 5-mile race walk, Larry Robinson zipped along to a time of 52:24 to win the overall championship for the sixth year in a row and 11th time in all.

Vicksburg resident Cathy Dorbeck competed in the Over the River Run for the first time ever, and won the women’s title in 57:41.

Titus Williams won the children’s 1-mile fun run that followed the other events, with a time of 7:50. Lillian Carrillo was the girls’ champion with a time of 8:42.

The Over the River Run was the first of two major events on the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The ‘Sip Stroll, which invites the public the rare opportunity to enjoy a leisurely walk on the bridge, is going on from noon to 6 p.m.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

