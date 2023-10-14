Photo Gallery: 35th annual Over the River Run
Published 1:04 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023
1 of 29
Terri McCall raises her arms in triumph as she nears the finish line of the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners set off from the starting line at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners set off from the starting line at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners and walkers smile for the camera as they begin the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners and walkers begin the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A small boat sits on the bank of the Mississippi River near the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Motorcycle officers from the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff's Office escort the lead runner across the Old Mississippi River Bridge during the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Orlando Jones heads toward the finish line at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Jones finished in 29th place, with a time of 45:38. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners head for the home stretch of the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Caleb Hammons comes up the final stretch of the Old Mississippi River Bridge on his way to victory Satursday in the 35tha nnual Over the River Run. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jay Garrett (519), Blake Teller (695) and Morgan Teller (694) hit the home stretch of the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Allie Free heads for the finish line at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. The 13-year-old from Cleveland won the women's 5-mile run championship with a time of 36:39. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Will Carpenter (6) competes in the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Trevor Hunt competes in the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Somer Brown competes in the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walker Larry Robinson zooms to victory in the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Robinson won the event's 5-mile race walk championship for the 11th time, with a winning time of 52:24. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Cathy Dorbeck won the Over the River Run women's 5-mile race walk championship, with a time of 57:41. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Titus Williams heads for the finish line in the Over the River Run 1-mile children's fun run on Saturday. Williams won, with a time of 7:50. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lillian Carrillo heads for the finish line in the Over the River Run 1-mile children's fun run on Saturday. Carrillo won the girls' 1-mile championship, with a time of 8:42. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Alyssa Calomeni (708) and Andrew McQueen (10) run together in the final stretch of the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kim East competes in the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Cooper, left, and Kole sniff each other at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Donna Ingram smiles as she crosses the finish line of the Over the River Run 5-mile race walk on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walkers Ien Carpenter (1873) and David Guthrie (1870) head toward the finish line at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Liz Johnson (1003), Desiree Allridge (1007) and Dan Walsh (1008) head for the finish line together at the 35th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners set off from the starting line of the Over the River Run children's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Walter Carrillo heads for the finish line in the Over the River Run 1-mile children's fun run on Saturday. Carrillo finished second, with a time of 8:12. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Russell Carruth heads for the finish line in the Over the River Run 1-mile children's fun run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Participants in the 35th annual Over the River Run head for the finish line of the children's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A Vicksburg tradition celebrated a milestone anniversary Saturday morning, as nearly 200 people participated in the 35th annual Over the River Run.
The 5-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge has been one of Vicksburg’s signature fall events since the late 1980s. The course takes runners and walkers over the bridge and Mississippi River, into Delta, Louisiana, and back.
Caleb Hammons won the overall 5-mile run championship for the fourth time, with a winning mark of 28 minutes, 59 seconds.
Allie Free, a 13-year-old from Cleveland, won the women’s championship in 36:39.
In the 5-mile race walk, Larry Robinson zipped along to a time of 52:24 to win the overall championship for the sixth year in a row and 11th time in all.
Vicksburg resident Cathy Dorbeck competed in the Over the River Run for the first time ever, and won the women’s title in 57:41.
Titus Williams won the children’s 1-mile fun run that followed the other events, with a time of 7:50. Lillian Carrillo was the girls’ champion with a time of 8:42.
The Over the River Run was the first of two major events on the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The ‘Sip Stroll, which invites the public the rare opportunity to enjoy a leisurely walk on the bridge, is going on from noon to 6 p.m.
MORE COVERAGE:
• Hammons, Robinson lead the pack at Over the River Run
• Complete Over the River Run results
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest