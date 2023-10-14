Warren Central boys win North State swim championship; Lady Vikes finish second Published 11:27 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

BILOXI — What it lacked in quantity, Warren Central’s boys’ swim team more than made up for in quality.

The Vikings only had four swimmers in the MHSAA Class II North State meet on Saturday, but they accounted for 10 top-four finishes, four first places, and won the team championship in the Biloxi Natatorium.

Warren Central got individual victories from Noah Jones in the 100 meter freestyle and Ashtin Wallace in the 100 butterfly. Jones won in 54.43 seconds and Wallace in 55.80 seconds.

Jones and Wallace teamed with Jacob Byrd and James McKenna to win the 200 medley relay in 1:51.77 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.38.

Wallace also had a second-place finish in the 200 meter individual medley, while Byrd posted two third-place efforts in the 50 and 500 freestyle events. McKenna finished fourth in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

“Those four guys dominated,” Warren Central coach Terry Wong said.

Warren Central’s girls’ team also had an outstanding showing as its swimmers won four events and finished second in the team standings.

Jenna Moulder won the 100 meter butterfly in 1:14.67, and Avery Greer won the 100 freestyle in 58.29 seconds.

Greer and Moulder joined Chloe Barnard and Kara Rowe on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as well. The Lady Vikes won the medley relay in 2:09.94, and the freestyle relay in 4:15.15.

Greer and Rowe finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 meter backstroke. Moulder was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Vicksburg High’s Alex Rowe finished fourth in the boys’ 500 meter freestyle and third in the 100 yard butterfly, and qualified for next week’s Class II state meet in both events.

The state meet is Oct. 20 and 21 in Tupelo.

All four of Warren Central’s boys’ swimmers qualified for the state meet, and nine of its girls’ swimmers advanced.

In addition to Greer, Moulder, Barnard and Kara Rowe, the Lady Vikes will take Gracie Davis, Grace Feibelman, Ella Opperman, Aubrey Rankin and Katie Wallace to the state meet.