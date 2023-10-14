Warren Central golf teams double up with two Region 2-6A championships

Published 12:44 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central’s boys and girls golf teams doubled up at the MHSAA Region 2-6A tournament on Thursday, with both winning their team championships.

Warren Central’s boys had a team total of 340 to edge Neshoba Central by one stroke. Senior Talan Patel shot an 82 to earn medalist honors, while Jackson Lafferty, Oden Henderson, Caden House and Evan Farrell each shot 86,

Warren Central’s girls also won the team championship. Addi Keller and Josie Huntley led the way with scores of 105 and 109, respectively.

Jill Smith, Kylie Goss and Addison Leach are also on the team.

