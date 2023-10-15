FRIGHT NIGHT FUN: Vicksburg prepares for a very sweet Halloween Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

Some people think there is a lot of hullabaloo around Halloween, and maybe its origins seem a bit scary.

Ask any child, however, and they will more than likely describe Halloween as a fun night of dressing up and trick-or-treating. And who could deny letting these youngsters have fun on the one day of the year when they can roam their neighborhoods dressed as a favorite superhero or Disney princess knocking on doors for candy?

Not the authorities in Vicksburg.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours for the City of Vicksburg will be 5 to 8 p.m. In Warren County, trick-or-treating will take place between 5:30 and 8 p.m.

“This will give people that are getting off at 5 p.m. enough time to get home, which will eliminate a little bit of the vehicular traffic,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said of the hours set in the county for trick or treating.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said, “Even if we say 5 p.m. or 5:30, people are going to start trick-or-treating when they get out of school.”

Pace said there is no official ordinance for trick-or-treating.

“That’s just a suggestion for safety reasons,” he said, but that time frame should give every trick-or-treater ample time to fill their bags with candy.

In addition to observing suggested trick-or-treating times, both Pace and Jones advised parents to make sure their children proceed with safety.

“I would say to the parents, ‘Please, make sure that children have flashlights and are wearing something reflective so that when it starts to get dark and cars are driving, they’ll see them. You have little babies that are going to be walking and you want to make sure that there will be something about them that catches the eyes,” Jones said.

Pace recommended that parents go with their children while trick-or-treating and not let small children run the streets on their own.

Also, “Be in familiar areas,” he said. “It would be easy for a child to get lost if left by themselves in an area that they’re not familiar with.”

And while it may be tempting to sneak a piece of candy before returning home, Jones said parents should tell their children to wait.

“They need to take it home, separate the candy and make sure they look through it before they let their children eat the candy,” she said.

For motorists on Halloween, Jones said, “Slowdown, slow down, slow down.”

“And as usual, we’re asking drivers to be extremely observant that night,” Pace added. “More so than usual because there will be children out, many of them wearing costumes that may or may not obscure their vision.”

Pace and Jones said safety will be their number one priority as children trick-or-treat on Halloween.

“I will have every Warren County deputy on duty that night to monitor traffic and to provide a safe environment for the children,” Pace said.

Jones said she will have extra Vicksburg Police officers on duty as well.

“The shift that normally would come on at 7 p.m., they are actually going to come in an hour early, so you are going to have an extra shift working,” Jones said.

The top tips for Halloween safety according to safekids.org. are:

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help children see and be seen by drivers. Join children under age 12 for trick-or-treating. Slow down and be alert. Children are excited about Halloween and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot children from further away. Remind children to cross the street at corners or crosswalks. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Trick-or-treating is not the only Halloween happening.

Other events include:

The 2nd annual Witches’ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, 1302 Adams St. Wear your best witch costume and enjoy food, drink and fellowship. The cost is $30. For more information, visit www.southernculture.org or call 601-631-2997.

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Trunk or Treat, a free event that will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the church, 335 Oak Ridge Road.

Haunted Vicksburg Ghost Tours begin at 8 p.m., but participants are asked to arrive at the corner of Monroe and Grove streets by 7:45 p.m. Tours are offered Thursday, Friday and Saturdays through November and the cost is $15 to $20 and ages 5 and younger are free. For more information, call 601-272-8548 or visit hauntedvicksburg.com.

Vicksburg Catholic School’s 9th annual Spooky Sprint, a 5k run, 5kwalk and 1-mile fun run will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at 1900 Grove St. Costumes are encouraged. The event will also include a carnival for children as well as food, music, and awards. To register, visit vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2023-spooky-sprint. For more information, call 601-636-2256.

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library free Halloween Kids Carnival will run from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at 700 Veto St. For more information, call 601-636-6411.

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation Tunnel of Terror Haunted House will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1302 Adams St. The cost is $15 and includes entry to the It’s Fall Y’all Carnival with music, food and a cash bar. For more information, call 601-631-2997.

Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Trunk or Treat will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at 310 Fisher Ferry Road.

