Volunteer of the Week: Brown lives the Boy Scout oath every day

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Christopher Brown, a 13-year volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Brown works at Penske Logistics as a team leader. He is a native of Vicksburg and has been married for 13 years to J’Nita Walker Brown. He has five children, Amoiree, Nicholas, Joshua, Jameson and Aiden.

How did your volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America begin?

I was a scout when I was a young boy. When my older sons brought home the flyer for sign-up, it returned fond memories of my youth. I signed my sons up and told the organizer I would love to help out in any capacity.

How long have you volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America?

I have been volunteering for a total of 13 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America?

My favorite memory is when I was the course director for NYLT ( National Youth Leadership Training). This course teaches scouts the skills to become better leaders. I saw at the end of this six-day training the self-confidence that scouts gained.

What would you tell someone who is thinking who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell anyone that volunteering is a worthwhile investment in the community. You get a chance to give back and make your community a better place for you and others.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

I have multiple tasks as an Adult Leader in the Boy Scouts of America. I am the scoutmaster for Troop 221 at Crossway Church. I also am on the committee for our youth training programs for the Andrew Jackson Council. I participate in Eagle Scout reviews for potential candidates for this rank.

What have you learned from volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America?

I have learned that the scouting program is still relevant in this day and age. The Scouts’ vision is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their entire lifetime by installing in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

How can someone else volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America?

To become a volunteer for the BSA requires an adult:

1. Fill out an adult application.

2. Complete a background check.

3. Complete Youth Protection Training.

There are multiple positions that are available for volunteers in local units, councils (state) and national levels.

