Betty Jean Hall Hossfeld Published 11:38 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Betty Jean Hall Hossfeld died peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 13.

A native of Mississippi, she was born in Louisville, reared in Vicksburg, and spent her adult life in Stamford, CT and Wilmington, NC.

She attended Mississippi College for Women and Pace University. She first developed an interest in journalism at Carr Central High School as co-editor of the Tattler Newspaper and went on to become Editor of the Society Section of the Vicksburg Evening Post. It was at the Vicksburg Evening Post where she met her husband of 61 years and best friend, Herman Hossfeld. Herman Hossfeld was the brother of Peggy Hossfeld Teller.

Active in community and church affairs in Vicksburg, she was a leader in the First Baptist Church, and the Mississippi Head Start Program in Bovina. In Connecticut, she worked at the Continental Group and was active in the Greenwich Baptist Church serving in leadership roles.

Her love of restoring old houses began with her Shippan Point home in Stamford. In 1982, the family moved to Wilmington, NC.

An early leader in the restoration movement in Historic Wilmington, Betty restored the 1893 Queen Anne style C.W. Worth House and established it as a bed and breakfast.

She later restored The High House bungalow, a historical home in Winter Park.

Many of her long-time friendships resulted from her time operating a bed and breakfast, and her property management and real estate career.

Betty had a passion for gardening and southern cooking. She served as the Founding Queen of the Tomatoes Social Club, and in numerous subsequent terms.

She was a formidable bridge player and New York Times Crossword puzzle enthusiast. She was happiest entertaining friends and family at her home.

She is survived by her three children, Mark Hossfeld, Leslie Hossfeld, and Chip Hossfeld (and his wife Chong Kang) and her grandson Cassius Hossfeld.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation of Wilmington, North Carolina.