Hinds Community College Foundation honors Vicksburg resident Published 2:27 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized was April Skipworth, of Vicksburg, who received the Robert Wallace Hollingsworth Family Endowed Scholarship.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

