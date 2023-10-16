Hinds Community College honors local foundation scholarship recipient

Published 2:30 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hinds CC honored Foundation scholarship recipient, Gavin Standish of Vicksburg, left, who received the James Leslie and Geneva D. Reeves Choir Scholarship. He is photographed with James Reeves. (Photo Courtesy of HCC)

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized was Gavin Standish of Vicksburg, who received the James Leslie and Geneva D. Reeves Choir Scholarship. Presenting Standish with his scholarship was James Leslie Reeves.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.

More News

Yarnell Operations issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in ice cream

Mississippi’s Great Shakeout scheduled for Thursday

Three killed in wreck near Flowers in Warren County

Monroe Trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest

Print Article