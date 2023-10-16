Hinds Community College honors local foundation scholarship recipient Published 2:30 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized was Gavin Standish of Vicksburg, who received the James Leslie and Geneva D. Reeves Choir Scholarship. Presenting Standish with his scholarship was James Leslie Reeves.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.