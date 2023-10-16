Mims, Ward and McCain cruise to victory at Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Published 9:46 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Judd Mims, John Robert Ward and Rob McCain were the best team on Saturday at the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. They were the best team again on Sunday, which made them the best team in the tournament.

Ward, McCain and Mims shot a two-round total of 184 at Vicksburg Country Club to win the tournament by eight strokes. They bested 17 other teams by posting the low round in both Saturday’s three-man scramble format (55) and Sunday’s shamble (129).

In a scramble, teams play the best of their three shots. In a shamble, teams play the best of three tee shots and then their own ball from that point. The top two scores on each hole count for the team total.

Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti, last year’s champions, finished second with a total of 192. They were six shots back after the scramble round and couldn’t make up the deficit on Sunday.

Chris Dodd, Billy Morrill and Billy Anderson finished third, with a total of 193 — 60 in the scramble and 133 in the shamble.

Nine teams were in the championship flight, and nine more in the first flight. The two groups were separated after the first round and cash prizes were awarded to the winners of both flights.

The trio of Mike Keen, Jonathan Parrish and Hunter Simrall won the first flight, with a total of 215. They shot 67 in the scramble and 148 in the shamble.

The Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational is one of several events that the Red Carpet Bowl committee puts on each year, including the annual Red Carpet Bowl football game in August. Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund for local high school students.

In 2023, eight students at Vicksburg High School, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy each received a $750 scholarship from the Red Carpet Bowl.

