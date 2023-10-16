Mississippi’s Great Shakeout scheduled for Thursday Published 2:11 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is encouraging Mississippians to participate in the ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

During the self-led drill, participants will practice the three essential actions to take during an earthquake:

1. DROP to the ground.

2. Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk if possible, protecting your head and neck.

3. HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Individuals and organizations can register for the ‘Great ShakeOut’ by visiting www.shakeout.org.

Once registered, participants will receive more information on how to plan their drill and additional earthquake preparedness tips.

According to the Great ShakeOut website, more than 14 million people have registered to participate in the United States, including more than 362,000 Mississippians. Although only a small number of earthquakes have been centered in Mississippi, the state has been affected by numerous shocks from neighboring states, particularly along the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

This is why earthquake preparedness is crucial for Mississippians. For more earthquake preparedness information, visit our website.