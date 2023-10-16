Three killed in wreck near Flowers in Warren County

Published 2:03 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-20 near the 15-mile marker in Warren County on Monday at 4:50 a.m.

A 2012 Ford E350 XL was traveling west when it ran off the road and collided with a tree. The driver sustained minor injuries and five passengers were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Three passengers in the vehicle received fatal injuries from the crash. The driver and seven passengers were all from Cottondale, Ala.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

