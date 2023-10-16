Yarnell Operations issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in ice cream

Published 2:24 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Yarnell Brands issued a recall on this variety of ice cream due to possible egg contamination.

Yarnell Operations LLC of Searcy, Ark., said it is voluntarily recalling containers of Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream (48 ounces/1.5 quart) because the product may contain undeclared egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product was distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 0-70905-48521-9.

An example of the container and lid has been included with this release. The following “best buy” dates are included in the recall:

  • Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135
  • Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136
  • Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216

The “best by” dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the best-by date is included below:

BEST BY 11/16/2024

05-50 3136 05:58 00000

There have been no illnesses reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a label review that the product may contain undeclared egg.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Yarnell Customer Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 1-855-215-5039.

