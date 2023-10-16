Yarnell Operations issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in ice cream Published 2:24 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Yarnell Operations LLC of Searcy, Ark., said it is voluntarily recalling containers of Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream (48 ounces/1.5 quart) because the product may contain undeclared egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product was distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 0-70905-48521-9.

An example of the container and lid has been included with this release. The following “best buy” dates are included in the recall:

Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216

The “best by” dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the best-by date is included below:

BEST BY 11/16/2024

05-50 3136 05:58 00000

There have been no illnesses reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a label review that the product may contain undeclared egg.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Yarnell Customer Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 1-855-215-5039.