Four Vicksburg students recognized with scholarship at Hinds Community College Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized were Charles Katzenmeyer, Justin Hasty, Emily Philipson and Shannon Harpole, all of Vicksburg. They received the John & Marie Pervangher Endowed Scholarship.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024.

