Four Vicksburg students recognized with scholarship at Hinds Community College

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients: from left, Levi Goldman of Pelahatchie, who received the John & Marie Pervangher Endowed Scholarship; Dylan Havemann of Clinton, who received the C. Leonard & Jane Woods Katzenmeyer Endowed Scholarship; Charles Katzenmeyer of Vicksburg, Justin Hasty of Vicksburg, Emily Philipson of Vicksburg and Shannon Harpole of Vicksburg, all of whom received the John & Marie Pervangher Endowed Scholarship, and Nkyah Kendrick of Jackson, who received the C. Leonard & Jane Woods Katzenmeyer Endowed Scholarship. (Photo Submitted by HInds CC)

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized were Charles Katzenmeyer, Justin Hasty, Emily Philipson and Shannon Harpole, all of Vicksburg. They received the John & Marie Pervangher Endowed Scholarship.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024.

