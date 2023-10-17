Game Plan Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include a contact person for your event.

WC Spooktacular Softball

The 2023 Warren Central Spooktacular softball game is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., at Lucy Young Field. The annual game features Warren Central’s softball and baseball players playing a co-ed slow-pitch game while wearing Halloween costumes.

Candy will be given to children between innings, and awards for the best costume among the children in attendance will be presented.

Email newsletter signup

The entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for students with a valid ID. Children under 12 who are wearing a Halloween costume are admitted free. All proceeds are donated to charity.

Spooky Sprint 5K

Vicksburg Catholic School will hold its 9th annual Spooky Sprint 5K on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., at the school’s Grove Street campus. The event includes a 5-kilometer run and race walk, 1-mile fun run, and Halloween carnival at the school. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes as they navigate the course.

The registration fee for the race is $35 and includes entry to the carnival. The entry fee for just the carnival is $10 cash at the gate. To register online, visit https://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2023-spooky-sprint

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Weekend Scramble is scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.