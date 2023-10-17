Glenn Alden Pickering Published 10:44 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Glenn Alden Pickering passed away on Oct. 15, at home surrounded by family. He was 84.

Glenn was born at home in Lee County, MS on July 29, 1939. He attended Derma High School, then graduated from Mississippi State University in 1961 with a degree in civil engineering.

After graduation, he moved to Vicksburg and went to work at the Waterways Experiment Station. He attended Purdue University and earned his master’s degree in 1968.

He retired from Waterways in 1995 as Chief of the Hydraulics Structures Division of the Hydraulic Laboratory after 34 years of service.

Glenn loved to play golf, was an avid reader, loved jigsaw puzzles and worked just about any kind of puzzle. He was a very compassionate and generous man.

He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Crawford St. United Methodist Church for over 62 years. He was a member of the Friendship Sunday School class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulet Erwin Pickering and Evelyn Maybelle Anglin Pickering; sister Pauline “Polly” Skelton and brother John Hulet Pickering.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Claudia Brasher Pickering; daughter Susan Slaton (Kimble); son Byron Alden Pickering (Charlotte); sisters Julia “Judy” Frances Roebuck and Norma Ruth Caviness and grandchildren Kiefer Slaton (Haley), Jackson Pickering and Bethany Pickering.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Bill Pierce III, Dr. Paul Pierce IV, PA Melanie Furr, and Dr. Joseph Blackston for their compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Tom Potter will preside over the service.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Byron Pickering, Kimble Slaton, Kiefer Slaton, Jackson Pickering, Barry Pickering, David Roebuck, Andy Pickering, Don Caviness, Michael Caviness, Darrell Bobe, Lonnie Brasher, Eddie Brasher, and Michael Brasher. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Supper Club.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Crawford Street United Methodist Church.