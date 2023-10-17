Mildred Herrington Published 10:42 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Mildred Herrington was a devoted wife, loving mother, devout Christian, dedicated and compassionate nurse, and a vivacious and fun-loving friend.

Born and raised in Roxie, Mississippi, Mildred moved to Vicksburg to attend the Sisters of Mercy School of Nursing where she graduated in 1959.

While in school, she met the love of her life when she happened to be on a second date with his cousin.

He had excitedly taken her to meet his favorite Aunt & Uncle unwittingly introducing her to his cousin, Ray Herrington.

They met in November, were engaged on April, married on May 20 and welcomed their son Mark on June 2, 1966.

Mildred started her nursing career at Mercy Hospital and then landed her dream job as nurse to pediatrician extraordinaire, Dr. Kimble Love.

There she made lasting and loving relationships with many mothers, perhaps a few fathers and their children.

She was always delighted to run into those children as they grew up who were excited to see her and give her a big hug.

When Dr. Love accepted a new position and his family moved to Hattiesburg, she became a Home Health Nurse.

After retiring, Mildred enjoyed volunteering for special healthcare services days offered for the community, nursing community outreach projects and also volunteered at the convention center to provide minor medical services and evaluations to hurricane evacuees. She enjoyed getting together with the Retired Nurses Group for their monthly lunches.

Mildred was a longtime member of what started as a neighborhood Canasta Club and continued as ladies moved out of Hillcrest. It was always a fun night on that particular Thursday each month.

Her strong Christian faith was evident in all circumstances. Mildred and Ray were dedicated and active members of Warrenton Church of Christ and after its closing, the Vicksburg Church of Christ. She embraced her church as a family and had many adored church friends. She had an immense love of travel and did so at every opportunity.

She will be remembered for her love of life, her faith, her storytelling, and her sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by Ray Herrington (husband), Mark Herrington (son), Carl Culicchia, Jr. (son in law), Dewitt McMillan (brother), Gloria Ann McMillan Wallace (sister), Nora Lee McMillan Duckett (sister), Ruby Freeman McMillan (mother) and O.D. McMillan (father).

She is survived by Rhon Herrington Culicchia (daughter), Miranda Herrington (granddaughter), Nevaeh Herrington, Isaiah Herrington, Jemah Herrington and Emani Collier (great grandchildren), Norma Cocilova (beloved cousin), Connie Greer, Beth Butler (special friends), and many adored nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 21 at Vicksburg Church of Christ, 3333 North Frontage Road, Vicksburg, MS from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to be held at 1 p.m.

A graveside service will be held immediately following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Freeman, Billy Neeley, Rick Duckett, Marlon Duckett, Cecil McMillan, Billy Wallace.