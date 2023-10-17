Mississippi River at -0.77 feet; expected to remain low through end of October

Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By John Surratt

The Mississippi River is at near-record low levels, which is limiting maritime traffic in Vicksburg and other parts of the lower river. The exposed sandbar along the Mississippi River is pictured here. (File Photo | The Vicksburg Post)

The Mississippi River level hit -0.77 at Vicksburg on Wednesday and is expected to stay at extremely low levels at least until the end of October, according to information from the National Weather Service.

“This week, it’s looking pretty dry,” Anna Wolverton, meteorologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division, said Tuesday. “For the next seven days, there is a front that might bring some light precipitation on Thursday overnight, but really that’s all the rainfall expected in the next seven days.”

She said Vicksburg may get some rainfall, but it will be insufficient to ease the drought conditions in the area.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Beyond that, she said, the long-range outlook shows above-normal precipitation in the second week and into the end of October.

Although lower than the -0.2-foot level recorded in 2022, Marty Pope, hydrologist for the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, said the Weather Service has not issued a statement designating Tuesday’s -0.64 reading a record.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers RiverGages.com website, which shows river levels issued by the National Weather Service, the Mississippi’s level at 11 a.m. Wednesday was -0.77 feet. And the forecast indicates it’s going to get lower, Pope said.

“Right now, they’re looking at it getting down to as low as -1.2 by Friday, and it should hang there, and then it’ll go back up a little bit. There’s a little water coming down,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, the Mississippi is predicted to go to -1.1 on Sunday before rising to -0.9 feet on Monday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County Supervisors discuss $2.5 million ARPA housing budget

Flaggs addresses critics of crime, police force in Vicksburg

Warren County teen reported missing

O CHRISTMAS TREE: Vicksburg Main Street Program, Heritage Guild hosting holiday house tours

Print Article