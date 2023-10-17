Santa’s Mailing List: Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg helping Santa with letter-writing campaign Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg will once again aid area children in writing and receiving letters from Santa.

Forms to subscribe to Santa’s Mailing List are officially online.

Make sure to take advantage of the early-bird pricing: Early-bird pricing is $25 per letter (plus $10 for each additional letter). The last day to take advantage of early-bird pricing is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The price increases to $35 per letter on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and the deadline to place an order is Sunday, Nov. 12.

This is a great way to start the sweetest tradition and it is as easy as an online form. Click here to subscribe. Venmo and checks are preferred methods of payment. Please see the attachment for more information on how to subscribe and pay. Letters will not be mailed until payment is received.

If you have questions, please email javicksburg.santa@gmail.com.