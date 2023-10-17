Southern Cultural Heritage Center presents its 2nd annual Witches’ Brunch Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will present its 2nd Annual “Witches’ Brunch” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This brunch will take place in the haunted SCHC Convent (on the corner of Adams and Crawford Streets).

Participants are asked to grab their finest pointy hats, most magical cloak and broom for a wickedly fabulous event with their fellow witches.

Email newsletter signup

Cackle your way into a great time with Halloween-themed food, special libations, music and more. The best witch costume will win a prize. Don’t miss your chance to join this coven of fun.

Tickets are $30 and are available in advance only. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com or call the SCHF business office at 601-631-2997.