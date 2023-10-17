Una Clyde Sanders Published 10:41 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Una Clyde Sanders, of Utica, passed away gently Sunday morning, Oct. 15 at 12:25 a.m. with her family members by her side.

Una was preceded in death by her, husband, Frank Sanders, her parents, Terrance and Myrtle Lewis of Scott County, brother, Earnest Lewis of Scott County, sisters Elizabeth Welch and Nancy Webb of Scott County.

Survivors are brother, Marshal Lewis (Beverly), daughters, Julie Sanders (Mellisa) and Frankie Sanders Lewis (Scott), sons, Henry Sanders (Diane) and Wayne Sanders (Beth), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Una was an active member of Utica Baptist Church for 65 years and served in many roles in the church that she loved so much.

She was a member of the Fidelity class who was her dearest and most valued friends.

Una enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, going to church and her family. She also worked at the Military Park in Vicksburg.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Bufkin, Rowdy Weaver, Eric Rigby, Chris Till, Carl Flowers and Glenn Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Sanders, Daryl Kirkfield, Riggs Manors Nurses and Staff.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Utica Baptist Church from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by services by Bro. Rocky Henriques. Music will be provided by Jack Hollingsworth.

Burial will follow at Una’s home, 5031 Fisher Ferry Road, Utica, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.