Vicksburg’s new trolley makes inaugural run in city

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By John Surratt

Vicksburg Convention and Visitor's Bureau Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland, second from right, cuts a ribbon welcoming the city's new trolley with the help of Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield as Donna Gray, left, Mayor George Flaggs Jr., Christine Rials, Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield, Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Erin Southard and Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins look on. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg’s new blue trolley made its inaugural run Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Washington Street Park.

“This day is a great day for Vicksburg,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “I think this is going to do so much for this city.”

Flaggs said the trolley was the result of collaboration between the City, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Vicksburg “so that the public can have access to an affordable trolley and transportation.”

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said the trolley will be available outside the city limits, adding, “Think about the potential there.”

“I’m excited,” said VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland. “We wanted more amenities to get our tours around and we also wanted that option for people that are planning an event to be able to rent the trolley and have that really great Vicksburg feel.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

