Vicksburg's new trolley makes inaugural run in city

Vicksburg’s new blue trolley made its inaugural run Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Washington Street Park.

“This day is a great day for Vicksburg,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “I think this is going to do so much for this city.”

Flaggs said the trolley was the result of collaboration between the City, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Vicksburg “so that the public can have access to an affordable trolley and transportation.”

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said the trolley will be available outside the city limits, adding, “Think about the potential there.”

“I’m excited,” said VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland. “We wanted more amenities to get our tours around and we also wanted that option for people that are planning an event to be able to rent the trolley and have that really great Vicksburg feel.”

