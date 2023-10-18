Flossie Evans-Warfield Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Funeral services for Flossie Evans-Warfield, 81, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Unity M.B. Church, Elizabeth.

A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Unity M.B. Church, Elizabeth. The burial will be held at Sanders Memorial Garden, Hollandale.

Pastor Terry Jones will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mrs. Warfield died on Oct. 11, in Greenville, MS.