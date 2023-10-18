Kenneth Mandell Bershell Jr. Published 11:08 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Funeral services for Kenneth M. Bershell Jr. are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Greater Grove Street M.B. Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Kenneth M. Bershell Jr. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was 23.

He was a parts salesman at Cannon Toyota of Vicksburg and a member of the Locust Grove M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister Ja’Key Seih Bershell.

He is survived by his parents Samuel Hill and Lakiesha Harris, his son Kolton M. Bershell of Byram, his 2 brothers Kendrick Bershell and Kentrez Bershell, both of Vicksburg, his maternal grandparents Lawrence and Carolyn Harris of Vicksburg, paternal grandparents Willie and Felecia Bershell and Deloris Bershell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.