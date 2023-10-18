Old Post Files: Oct. 18, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Mary Nelson Holman died. • Walter Hillhouse wrote about New York and shared photos.

90 Years Ago: 1933

R.W. Bloult was chosen honorary member of the Rotary Club. • Services were held for William J. Fitzgerald.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

James Crews, with the U.S. Navy, was home on leave. • Mrs. Vivian Taylor of Redwood, was a patient at Mercy Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Wesley Lominick was named County Agent of the Year for Mississippi. • Charles Murray died.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. James Cathey announced the birth of their daughter, Rita Ann. • W.T. Watson died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Army Pvt. Bobbie L. Dorsey completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. • George Mitchell was elected president of the Council School 9.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Neal Higgins, 90, laughed at a clown, Fran Abraham, 10, during a Halloween party at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The director of Vicksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department resigned after a new director was hired. • The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen took steps to build a sewer system in Kings.

20 Years Ago: 2003

David Albert Butler, 59, died when his Gullett Road home caught fire. • The Mississippi Black Caucus supported state representative George Flaggs Jr. to become House Speaker Pro Tem.

10 Years Ago: 2013

World War II planes and pilots were to fly over Vicksburg during a training seminar. • The United States Postal Service planned to put cluster mailboxes in Vicksburg.