PCA quarterback Massey wins Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

John Wyatt Massey’s record-setting night propelled his Porter’s Chapel Academy football team to victory, and himself to The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Massey received 685 of the 1,269 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to take home the award.

Warren Central football player Jonah Artman got 428 votes and finished second, Vicksburg High swimmer Alex Rowe was third with 101, and St. Aloysius cross country runner Samantha Edwards fourth with 55.

Massey, a senior quarterback, completed 8 of 11 passes for 207 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-8 victory against Wilkinson County Christian Academy on Oct. 13. He set school records for touchdown passes in a game (6), season (31) and career (43).

Massey’s six touchdown passes also tied a Warren County single-game record. He is one of only three quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

PCA improved its record to 10-0 with the victory, and will play Prairie View Academy for the MAIS District 3-2A championship this Friday night.

Congratulations to John Wyatt and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

