Vicksburg residents receive D.G. Sonny Fountain Endowed Scholarship Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized were Sadie Peoples of Raymond, Skylar Pittman of Byram, Claire Tonnang of Vicksburg, Ilenia Phillipson of Vicksburg, Kirsten McArthur of Edwards, Roger Moak of Raymond and Mia Sperandeo of Pisgah, all of whom received the D.G. “Sonny” Fountain Endowed Scholarship.

Email newsletter signup