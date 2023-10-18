Vicksburg residents receive D.G. Sonny Fountain Endowed Scholarship

Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

fFont from left, Sadie Peoples of Raymond, Skylar Pittman of Byram, Claire Tonnang of Vicksburg, Ilenia Phillipson of Vicksburg, Kirsten McArthur of Edwards, Roger Moak of Raymond and Mia Sperandeo of Pisgah, all of whom received the D.G. “Sonny” Fountain Endowed Scholarship. They are with, back from left, Lynette Fountain, Chris Fountain, Brad Fountain and Monica Fountain, all of Utica.

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized were Sadie Peoples of Raymond, Skylar Pittman of Byram, Claire Tonnang of Vicksburg, Ilenia Phillipson of Vicksburg, Kirsten McArthur of Edwards, Roger Moak of Raymond and Mia Sperandeo of Pisgah, all of whom received the D.G. “Sonny” Fountain Endowed Scholarship.

