Vicksburger awarded Robert and Lee Mayo Endowed Scholarship from Hinds Community College Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized was Hunter Williams of Vicksburg. Williams received the Robert & Lee Mayo Endowed Scholarship. Presenting Williams with his scholarship was Rob Mayo and Allison Mayo Deweese.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024.

