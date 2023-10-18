Warren County teen reported missing

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Quincy Peoples

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Quincy Peoples, a 17-year-old reported missing Tuesday.

Peoples was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the area of Buck and Grove streets in Vicksburg. He was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt and black socks.

Peoples is a Black male who stands 5’8″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He also is tattooed on the back, left and right sides of his neck.

Anyone with information on Peoples’ whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761 or 911.

