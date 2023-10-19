Governor’s Job Fair brings 50 employers to Vicksburg Convention Center Published 11:54 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Governor’s Job Fair Network has set up shop in the Vicksburg Convention Center with a full house of employers on site until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Employers from a variety of industries in the Warren County area and beyond are on hand taking applications for hundreds of jobs, local chair Don Brown said Thursday morning.

“I am so pleased. We’ve got 50 employers. That’s the max amount we can have here,” Brown said. “That just says so much about Vicksburg and how they feel about having a prepared workforce.”

Email newsletter signup

The job fair network brings together people in need of jobs with employers seeking skilled and unskilled labor, as well as resource centers such as WIN Job Center and Hinds Community College.

Ameristar Casino, Riverwalk Casino and Waterview Casino are all seeking to fill positions in the hospitality industry, while industrial powerhouses like Ergon, Golding Barge Line and Yazoo River Towing have openings for laborers in a variety of fields.

Health care careers were on the table as well, in hospital, assisted living and home health settings.

Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network, said he was pleased with the turnout from both employers and applicants for jobs in the area.

“(Traffic) has been steady,” Todd said. “Seeing this many organizations registered and ready to make job offers and seeing a steady flow of candidates walking through is very encouraging.”

While the majority of employers present at the event are local to the Vicksburg area, some came from as far as Shreveport and Pascagoula to recruit employees.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was proud the city got to host the event and pleased with the feedback he’d received from both the City of Vicksburg and Vicksburg Police Department tables.

“What better time to come here? Unemployment is low and there are a lot of jobs to be offered,” Flaggs said. “We’ve got the largest number of employers that we’ve ever had, at least since I’ve been coming to these events. We want to take our hats off to Don Brown, the Chamber of Commerce and AARP for their work on this.”