Something’s Missing: Tables, chairs stolen from downtown Vicksburg businesses Published 10:36 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

People in the 1100 block of Washington Street might notice something missing from the landscape this week.

The black tables and chairs stationed outside Highway 61 Coffeehouse and Relish Bistro were stolen this week by an unidentified individual.

According to Vicksburg Police reports, a black pickup truck pulled up to the businesses under cover of nightfall. A male suspect got out of the truck and loaded the tables and chairs into the truck bed before driving away.

VPD is still investigating the case but confirmed it does have security camera footage of the crime.