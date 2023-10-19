Southern Cultural Heritage Center scaring up fall festivities next week Published 3:30 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will present the “It’s Fall Y’all Carnival” on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The carnival will take place in the courtyard on the corner of Cherry and Crawford streets. Activities will include decorating a small pumpkin, playing in a bounce house and various carnival games like corn hole, limbo and more. Games will include small prizes and sweet treats.

The carnival will be open for daycares and schools only from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission is $7 per child. Groups with 10 or more students will get a group rate of $5 per child.

Reservations are required. The carnival will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 until 9 p.m.

During the evening, a DJ will play spooky music and the Egg Roll Love food truck and libations will be available for purchase.

In conjunction with the carnival, SCHC will also present its “Tunnel of Terror Haunted House.” The Tunnel of Terror will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. The haunted house will take guests through the convent and through the creepy tunnels that line the inner courtyard of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center — get ready for ghosts, skeletons, dolls, clowns and more.

Tickets for the carnival only, not including entrance to the haunted house, will be $5 per person. Tickets for the haunted house will include entry to the carnival for $15 a person.

Tickets will be available at the gate or online at Eventbrite.com or call the SCHC office at 601-631-2997.