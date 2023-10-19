VCVB partners with Vicksburg casinos for Poker Run event Published 5:35 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has partnered with Vicksburg’s casinos to host the Vicksburg Poker Run on Nov. 5.

Now through Nov. 5, participants are asked to visit the Vicksburg Visitors Information Center at 52 Old Highway 27 to be dealt their first card. Then, participants can visit each of the four Vicksburg casinos on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to complete their poker hand, with fun and prizes along the way.

The top five poker hands of the day will win a prize, with second through fifth place receiving a total of $1,000 in Slot Play from the casinos, and a Harley Davidson FLTRX for the top hand Grand Prize winner. Players can see the grand prize at Harley Davidson of Jackson.

“We are so excited to partner with our four casino properties on this great event,” said Laura Beth Strickland, Visit Vicksburg Executive Director. “The Vicksburg Poker Run will be a great opportunity for travelers to get a feel for why our casinos make us the winning combination for the entertainment destination with the friendliest customer service teams, latest games and the most spectacular views of the beautiful Mississippi River.”

“WaterView is so pleased to partner with our casino counterparts in Vicksburg for a historic event to introduce even more visitors to our fair city,” said Penny Bankston, WaterView Casino General Manager.

“Bally’s Vicksburg is very excited to work with all the neighbor casinos on what we hope is just the beginning of many more partnering events to come,” said Derris Morris, Bally’s Vicksburg General Manager.

Cathy Beeding, Riverwalk’s General Manager, encourages all Poker Run participants to “rev up your engines for an unforgettable ride through the twists and turns of excitement in historic Vicksburg with stops to pick up a card at all four Vicksburg casinos and Visit Vicksburg. Join Riverwalk Casino Hotel as we proudly sponsor the inaugural Vicksburg Poker Run, where every mile is a chance to see our beautiful city and every card dealt is a moment of thrill. Let the adventure begin.”

“Vicksburg is truly a hidden gem and people who visit our city are often surprised about how much we have to offer, from history and museums to dining and nightlife,” said Maureen Wasloski, Ameristar Casino General Manager. “Ameristar Casino is happy to be a sponsor of the Visit Vicksburg Poker Run to raise awareness of what a great destination Vicksburg is.”

Official rules can be found at www.visitvicksburg.com/event-vicksburg-poker-run. Winners will be announced by the VCVB on Nov. 7. Participants must be 21 or older. See the official rules for complete details. If you have a gambling problem, please call 1-888-777-9696.