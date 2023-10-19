Vicksburg Orchestral Society kicking off 2023-2024 season with tribute concert Published 2:18 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Vicksburg Orchestral Society (VOS) will kick off its 2023-2024 concert season with a tribute to Dorothy Brasfield, founding president of the VOS.

This free concert of Timeless Classics will be performed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 900 South St.

The concert will include music by Gioachino Rossini, Bedrich Smetana and George Frederic Handel. There will be a solo from Ed Gaudet who will be playing “Gabriel’s Oboe” by Ennio Morricone all under the direction of Dr. Darcie Bishop.

Email newsletter signup

The orchestra invites the public to celebrate with them as they honor Brasfield. The VOS is comprised of volunteer musicians from Vicksburg and surrounding communities.

The orchestra rehearses Tuesday evenings at the Church of the Holy Trinity Annex at 930 South St. New members are always welcome.

To learn more, contact Vicksburg.Orchestra@gmail.com.