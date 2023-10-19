Vicksburg Police searching for missing 13-year-old

Published 7:20 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy.

Steven Varnado was last see at 121 Sherwood Drive. He is 5’4” and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green and black shorts and black, red and white Nike Dunks shoes.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

People with any information or who know his whereabouts are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference Case #23-8135.

More News

VCVB partners with Vicksburg casinos for Poker Run event

Southern Cultural Heritage Center scaring up fall festivities next week

Mississippi River falls to -1.23; Port of Vicksburg restricts operations

Vicksburg Orchestral Society kicking off 2023-2024 season with tribute concert

Print Article