Vicksburg Police searching for missing 13-year-old Published 7:20 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy.

Steven Varnado was last see at 121 Sherwood Drive. He is 5’4” and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green and black shorts and black, red and white Nike Dunks shoes.

People with any information or who know his whereabouts are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference Case #23-8135.