Fred Edward Causey Published 11:45 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Fred Edward Causey, 85, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, passed from mortality to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 21.

Fred was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Fred was born on October 15, 1937, in Brittany, La. He was the son of Jesse William Causey and Susan Ferguson Causey.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Susan Causey, his brother Donald Stuart Causey, sisters Brenda Sue Causey, and Judy Beth Causey; his first wife Bonnie Rose Causey, his second wife Sharon Rose Causey of 49 years, and his son Timothy Arthur Causey.

Fred is survived by his brothers Daniel E. Causey (Peggy), Lynn R. Causey (Peggy), and Roger D. Causey (Kathy); his children William E. Causey (Shannon), Susan B. Causey, Daniel E. Causey

(Wendy), Rose M. Hull (Randy), Cindy M. Tilton (James), David H. Causey, Michael L. Causey, R. Cameron Causey (Katherine), and Laura E. Dosanjh (Ronny); 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Fred graduated salutatorian of his class from Gonzales High School in 1958 where he was active in sports playing on the football and baseball teams and lettering in both.

He went on to attend Louisiana State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Following his graduation from LSU he was drafted into the Army.

Following his discharge, he went to work for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Denver, Colorado. While working for the Bureau of Reclamation he developed and patented a Concrete-Polymer. His career took him to Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he completed his professional career working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

He had a work ethic second to none and he instilled his work ethic in his children; “if a job was worth doing it was worth doing well.”

Fred and Bonnie met in Denver after he moved there for work. Their love story is brief: “A nerdy engineer meets a beautiful young woman.”

They had a whirlwind romance and were married on February 6, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They had welcomed six children to their family when Bonnie died suddenly on February 9, 1974, after only eight years of marriage.

Fred then met Sharon through a mutual friend, they had a Hallmark Film courtship with the perfect plot: “Grieving widower with six children meets a young beautiful single woman and she agrees to take on him and his six children.”

They were married in the Provo Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they welcomed four additional children into their family.

They were married 49 years when Sharon died on July 24 of this year, and Fred, heartbroken died 59 days later.

When anyone asked Sharon how she could marry a man with six children so quickly her reply was simply, “When a man is as close to the Lord as he was at that time he knew it was right,” and she knew it was right.

His faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, was his cornerstone and he served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he often shared his testimony through his actions following the admonition found in James “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only…”

He worked faithfully in the church in many different capacities. Many times, he answered the call for compassionate service to those in the community and the church.

He was known for his bread, “Fred Bread” as it was affectionately known, and chocolate chip cookies; once when talking about his bread recipe he admitted he had been perfecting it for over 50 years. However, his expertise in baking cookies wasn’t manifested until he started baking cookies for his grandchildren.

He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all the lives he touched through his service