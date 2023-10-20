Friends set up GoFundMe account for brother of Warren County wreck victim Published 12:06 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

A GoFundMe account has been established for Michael Whitley, who will be raising the children of his sister, Lauren Whitley, who died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from injuries sustained in an Oct. 14 wreck on MS 27.

According to the GoFundMe website, $1,315 has been contributed toward a goal of $2,000. The deadline for contributions is Monday.

“Mike’s always encouraging and just always been a real positive kid ever since we were little and that matriculated into adulthood and him serving as a (Warren County sheriff’s) deputy,” said Tyler Comans, a longtime friend. “Now he is taking on two more kids on top of his own; he’s going have to raise (two more children).”

Comans said the idea for the GoFundMe campaign came after a discussion with friends.

“We were really feeling for him,” he said. “Our hearts were heavy for him and because most of us know just about everything he’s been through — and that’s a lot compared to most —and they’re like, what can we do?

“We were friends who wanted to help and this (GoFundMe) is what we came up with.”

The GoFundMe account can be found here.

Additionally, Eagle Lake Baptist Church is taking donations for the Whitley family. Donations can be sent to the church at 15481 Highway 465, Vicksburg, MS 39183.

