Old Post Files: Oct. 20, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Francis Mae Wright was in New Orleans visiting friends. • Dorris Harris gave a Halloween party.

90 Years Ago: 1933

C.N. Robertson bought the interest of T.T. Plummer in the Sanitary Barber Shop. • The M.J. Fousse grocery store was converted into a self-service store.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mary Maganos left for a visit to Kosciusko. • John Taylor Strickland was a patient at Mercy Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

The Rev. L.T. Figures died. • James L. Bishop, a former resident, died in Jackson.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hallberg announced the birth of a daughter, Mary Catherine. • Services were held for Ben Coleman.

50 Years Ago: 1973

David Goodwin, a Warren Central High School student, won the United Fund poster contest. • The Delta Queen arrived in Vicksburg.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Pvt. Charles E. White completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. • Rudolph Richter and Robert Larson prepared for a training session for the Help Line.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Vicksburg’s adult entertainment ordinance withstood a preliminary challenge in federal court. • Services were held for Roosevelt Wilson Sr.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Holy Cross Episcopal Church wanted to rent Mercy Chapel. • Three-year-old Dylan Greer got treats at the First Methodist Protestant Day Care Pumpkin Carnival.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Colby Brumfield was crowned WCHS Homecoming Queen. • A downtown museum (Now Catfish Row Museum) was to open in two years depending on funding.