Tax Assessor Ben Luckett addresses Vicksburg Kiwanis Club Published 11:47 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Warren County Tax Assessor Ben Luckett addressed the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, Oct. 17. He discussed his position as Warren County Tax Assessor.

Luckett said that he considered his office to be misnamed. His office really assesses property values, not taxes.

The Tax Assessor’s office has four divisions:

1) The Real Property division is responsible for valuing land and the buildings on that land.

2) The Personal Property division looks at the furnishing in that real property. He noted that if you have a business, individuals should be sure to update the list with their department each year.

3) The Mapping division has an excellent staff with over 50 years of experience. His website has links to recent aerial maps of the county that anyone can access.

4) Homestead exemptions division is very important for disabled individuals and those over age 65. This exemption can significantly reduce property taxes.

Individuals need to file for Homestead exemption from Jan. 2 through April 1.