Warren County Land Records Oct. 9 to Oct. 16

Published 8:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 9 to Oct. 16.

Warranty Deeds:
*Bullard Properties LLC to Marjorie M. Steckler and Wesley R. Steckler, Part of Lot 290, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Jason Litsey and Kaitlyn Litsey to LaSandra D. Caples and Richard C. Caples, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Thomas M. Griffing and Melody Griffing to Cassie Jo Love, Lot 58, Fairways Subdivision Part 5.
*JMMJ Management Company LLC to William A Jackson and Catherine Trinity McArdle, Lot 12, Lake Hill Subdivision #1.
*Justin Cody Parks and Laura Lynn Parks to Charles C. Katzenmeyer, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
*Glover C. Warner and Peggie H. Warner to Robert McConnell and Carol D. McConnell, All of Lot 2, Glenwood Place Subdivision also part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*Roblyn Wells Ring to Laurel G. Welch and Walter Scott Welch IV, Lot 40, Parkside Land Co.

Deeds of Trust:
*Marjorie M. Steckler and Wesley R. Steckler to Bullard Properties LLC, Part of Lot 290, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*LaSandra Caples and Richard Caples to RiverHills Bank Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Daryl K. Carson and Kimmerli Carson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 1.
*Belva B. Hodges and Henry H. Hodges to Delta Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*William A. Jackson and Catherine Trinity McArdle to GMFS, LLC, Lot 12, Lake Hill Subdivision #1.
*Troy Lee Goss III and Cathy Ann Goss to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Charles C. Katzenmeyer to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
*Laurel G. Welch and Walter Scott Welch IV to RiverHills Bank, Lot 40, Parkside Land Company.
*Thomas J. Smith and Courtney Green Smith to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 14, North, Range 4 East.
*Everett S. Verhine II to RiverHills Bank, Lot 2, Golden Triangle Subdivision.

Marriage License:
*Christopher Lee Lowery, 28 of Vicksburg, to Heather Nicole Oliva, 29 of Vicksburg.
*Patrick Read Lee, 43 of Vicksburg, to Natalie S. Elwart, 46 of Vicksburg.
*Jayce Thomas Chambliss, 23 of Vicksburg, to Madison Brean Westcott, 22 of Vicksburg.
*Dalton Ray Grace, 24 of Vicksburg, to Brittney Renee Palmer, 24 of Vicksburg.
*Hayden Harris, 18 of Utica, to Rose Makaila, 20 of Utica.

