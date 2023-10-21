Mississippi football roundup: Alcorn and JSU rip SWAC rivals; Belhaven stays perfect; Delta State takes first loss Published 10:46 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

Alcorn State had no trouble getting past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, either at the line of scrimmage or on the scoreboard.

Aaron Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the Braves rolled up 304 rushing yards as they hammered UAPB 31-7 on Saturday.

Jarveon Howard had more than half of the Braves’ rushing yards, with 155 and a touchdown on 14 carries. Kobe Towns added 68 yards, while Allen had 37 and a touchdown.

Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tavarious Griffin and a 4-yarder to Akeem McNair in the first half, and his 2-yard TD run with 28 seconds left put the Braves ahead 21-7 at halftime.

Alcorn’s defense sacked UAPB quarterback Chance Edwards three times and held the Golden Lions to 254 total yards. Edwards was 19-of-37 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Alcorn State (4-3, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won its third game in a row and moved into a tie with Prairie View A&M and Southern atop the West Division. Alcorn will host Mississippi Valley State next Saturday in Lorman.

Jackson State 21, Mississippi Valley State 6

Jackson State’s defense forced three turnovers, and sacked Mississippi Valley State quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams eight times to earn a SWAC victory on Saturday.

Quarterback Jacobian Morgan was 20-of-36 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown for Jackson State (5-3, 3-2 SWAC).He also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.

John Huggins had two of JSU’s three interceptions, and Broderick Washington had the other. Tru Thompson and Isaac Peppers were each credited with 1.5 sacks.

Williams was 16-of-27 passing for 155 yards for Valley (1-6, 1-3). DePhabian Fant ran for 99 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Belhaven 45, Methodist 10

Kolbe Blunt rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, and Tim Johnson passed for 231 yards and a TD as Belhaven (7-0, 5-0 USA South) remained undefeated with a rout of Methodist (1-6, 1-3) on homecoming in Jackson.

Blunt scored on runs of 5 and 18 yards in the first half as Belhaven zoomed to a 24-3 lead at halftime. He added a 4-yard TD run on the Blazers’ opening possession of the third quarter.

Belhaven’s defense had three turnovers and turned Methodist over on downs four times.

Mississippi College 38, Chowan 21

R.J. Wilson carried the football 26 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, Marcus Williams had 21 carries for 110 yards and one TD, and Mississippi College (3-4, 2-3 Gulf South Conference) stuck to the ground to pound Chowan.

Mississippi College finished with 261 rushing yards as a team. Williams and Cameron Davis each had a short touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Choctaws ahead 17-0 at halftime.

Chowan rallied to get within three points twice in the second half, but Mississippi College answered each time and never lost the lead. After Rashad McKee threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to pull Chowan to within 24-21 with 5:56 left in the game, Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to once again make it a two-score game.

Wilson had a 3-yard TD run with 1:33 remaining to ice it.

West Florida 24, Delta State 21

Peewee Jarrett threw a pair of 19-yard touchdown passes to John Jiles in the second half as West Florida (6-2, 4-1 Gulf South Conference) handed Delta State (7-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season.

Jarrett finished 13-of-21 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog also threw three TD passes, including a 4-yard toss to Tycen Gray with 22 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Statesmen a 21-10 lead. Shegog was 13-of-33 passing for 186 yards, and ran for 43 yards.

Jarrett and Jiles hooked up for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to put West Florida in front for good.

Delta State’s next two possessions resulted in a three-and-out and a punt. West Florida got the ball with 3:49 remaining and kept it until punting with only 11 seconds to go.

Centre College 59, Millsaps 20

Keaton Martin ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and three quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass as Centre College (3-4, 3-2 Southern Athletic Association) soundly defeated Millsaps College (1-7, 1-5).

Jack Gohmann completed 16 of 24 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown for Centre, and also ran for 48 yards and one TD. Centre finished with 235 rushing yards. It scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to blow the game open.

Gray Jennings was 19-of-33 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns for Millsaps. Temias Mason caught six passes for 93 yards.

Millsaps allowed more than 50 points for the fourth time this season, and the second game in a row.

