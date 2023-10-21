Old Post Files: Oct. 21, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Louis Piazza returned from Shreveport, La. • Mrs. Emma D. Wells died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

B.H. Etheridge and Earline Jackson were married. • Margaret Patterson was visiting friends in New Orleans.

80 Years Ago: 1943

James M. Taylor of Port Gibson was seriously ill at Mercy Hospital. • The sale of new automobile tags was lagging.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Herman Hossfield was ill at his home. • Dr. Edley Jones was attending a meeting of the Southern Medical Association in Atlanta.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Anna Smith died. • Mr. and Mrs. Landman Teller were in Oxford for an Ole Miss football game.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mrs. Exelena Martin presented the winning ticket at the Red Carpet Festival automobile drawing. • Joe Varner was elected president of the Mississippi Cemetery Association.

40 Years Ago: 1983

A.E. Dunn watched as his home burned because firefighters ran out of water. • Brandy Michelle Buckley was 2.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Vicksburg Chemical broke ground for an expansion. • Services were held for John. H. Burke.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Mary LeAnn Brooks and Scotty Dale Riggs announced their engagement. • Delphine Green and Latrice Green were injured in a fire on Hall Road.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Vicksburg Warren School District students got hands-on experience in culinary class. • Viking football made a big statement with a win over Murrah.