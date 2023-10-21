Vikings vanquish Neshoba Central for key Region 2-6A victory Published 12:38 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Warren Central did not officially clinch a playoff berth on Friday night. It was just about the only thing it wanted to do against Neshoba Central and wasn’t able to.

Nash Morgan threw two touchdown passes to Zack Evans, Eric Collins Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns, and the Vikings dominated Neshoba Central 27-3 for a pivotal victory in MHSAA Region 2-6A.

Warren Central took over sole possession of first place in Region 2-6A. It could have clinched a playoff berth if Callaway had beaten Vicksburg on Friday, but the Chargers lost 18-16.

The Vikings (6-2, 3-0 Region 2-6A) still own several key head-to-head tiebreakers and are likely in the playoffs regardless, but will still need to beat Callaway next week in Jackson to make it official.

“It was big going in, and it was good to see us get it done,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said. “We had a businesslike approach and understood what was at stake. I’m proud of our preparation, and proud of our team tonight.”

The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game with a mix of big offensive plays and a suffocating defense.

Nash Morgan threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Evans in the first quarter, and they hooked up again for a 19-yard TD in the third. Collins scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and a 7-yarder with 9:28 left in the fourth that made it 27-3 and iced the victory.

“We started off good, and that was what we were trying to do was play a complete four quarters,” Josh Morgan said. “The second half we were dominant and got the run game going.”

Morgan added that the Vikings’ offensive line was a key factor in controlling the game in the second half.

“One of the things we were looking at was, can we run the ball on this front?” Morgan said. “It got to where they knew we were going to run it and we were still able to run it well.”

Rickey Neal had an interception to lead a defense that held its fourth opponent this season to seven points or less.

The only points for Neshoba Central (3-5, 2-1) came on a 30-yard field goal by Jon Parker Hancock in the final minute of the first half.

“We really played well,” Josh Morgan said of his defense. “No big plays, we got pressure all night, and we never let them get into a rhythm. It was being sound and doing good all night.”